Deadline White House

Abby Grossberg: Tucker Carlson made 'my life a living hell'

11:59

Former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg reacts to the ouster of Tucker Carlson and details the hostile work environment at Fox that she faced and is suing the company overApril 25, 2023

