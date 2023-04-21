IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Abby Grossberg lawyer: She has a ‘uniquely strong’ case against Fox

    10:05
  • UP NEXT

    Dominion lawyer reacts after settlement with Fox News for $787.5 million

    10:38

  • 'The truth matters': Dominion and Fox News settle for $787 million

    03:10

  • Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran reportedly recused from documents case

    06:49

  • Katie Phang: Fox has a ‘cart before the horse problem’

    07:48

  • Rep. Maxwell Frost: Time is not on the GOP’s side

    09:25

  • Fmr. TN State Rep. Justin Jones calls expulsion ‘a mockery of democracy’

    10:48

  • 'This is a first in American history’ says Tennessee state Rep. Pearson

    04:35

  • 'We have lost democracy in Tennessee,' says Rep. Jones after expulsion over gun protests

    01:47

  • Tennessee Republicans expel first Democratic lawmaker over gun protests

    01:51

  • Tim Heaphy: Jack Smith is laser focused on Trump’s intent

    11:24

  • Rep. Lofgren: Trump’s rhetoric is more over the top than pre Jan. 6

    08:50

  • Trump arrives at Trump Tower in NYC ahead of arraignment

    02:57

  • Weissmann: Trump has not had his day in court in a criminal case

    09:29

  • Trump indictment shows ‘no one is above the law,’ Michael Cohen says

    03:50

  • Manhattan grand jury votes to indict Trump in hush money case

    03:28

  • Fmr. Fox producer Abby Grossberg speaks out about pressure from network lawyers

    09:09

  • Pence ordered to testify in special counsel probe

    11:30

  • TN State Sen. on Nashville shooting: ‘We don’t need thoughts and prayers’

    05:23

  • Michael Cohen: Stormy Daniels will do 'a fantastic job' as possible witness in hush money probe

    12:36

Deadline White House

Abby Grossberg lawyer: She has a ‘uniquely strong’ case against Fox

10:05

Attorney representing former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg, Gerry Filippatos, discusses the status of Grossberg’s pair of lawsuits against her former employerApril 21, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Abby Grossberg lawyer: She has a ‘uniquely strong’ case against Fox

    10:05
  • UP NEXT

    Dominion lawyer reacts after settlement with Fox News for $787.5 million

    10:38

  • 'The truth matters': Dominion and Fox News settle for $787 million

    03:10

  • Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran reportedly recused from documents case

    06:49

  • Katie Phang: Fox has a ‘cart before the horse problem’

    07:48

  • Rep. Maxwell Frost: Time is not on the GOP’s side

    09:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All