IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden confirms more judges than Trump during first year in office

    06:11
  • Now Playing

    Aaron Sorkin on Biden's first year in office: He's not Donald Trump

    07:17
  • UP NEXT

    What's next for the voting rights fight in 2022?

    06:57

  • Pres. of gun reform group: Kyle Rittenhouse is the symptom of the disease of gun culture

    08:15

  • Dr. Osterholm: We will be ‘in the middle of a viral blizzard’ in the coming weeks

    05:59

  • Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot: 'The time is now to act' in battle against Covid

    04:46

  • Eddie Glaude: Manchin ‘engaged in negotiations in bad faith’

    07:22

  • America heads into a second holiday season of the Covid era

    02:51

  • President Biden sounds the alarm on voting rights

    08:09

  • Tim Miller: If McConnell could make Trump disappear he would

    05:54

  • Election denier Phil Waldron subpoenaed by January 6th committee

    09:35

  • Rep. Aguilar says that 1/6 committee is ‘not closing any doors’

    08:48

  • New reporting outs the betrayers of our democracy

    10:19

  • Investigators zero in on whether Trump inflated assets

    05:31

  • Joyce Vance: Liz Cheney goes ‘straight to the heart of the matter’

    11:03

  • Court dismisses Trump lawsuit on tax records

    03:12

  • Renewed push on Capitol Hill to protect voting rights

    08:38

  • Rep. Lieu on the Meadows contempt vote: ‘You can’t just ignore this committee’

    04:49

  • Rep. Crow on attempts to overthrow the election: ‘We’re not talking about history here’

    08:59

  • Documents provided by Mark Meadows create more questions to be answered

    09:46

Deadline White House

Aaron Sorkin on Biden's first year in office: He's not Donald Trump

07:17

Academy Award-winning screenwriter and director of "Being the Ricardos" Aaron Sorkin discusses President Biden's first year in office and releasing his new movie during the pandemic. Dec. 22, 2021

  • Biden confirms more judges than Trump during first year in office

    06:11
  • Now Playing

    Aaron Sorkin on Biden's first year in office: He's not Donald Trump

    07:17
  • UP NEXT

    What's next for the voting rights fight in 2022?

    06:57

  • Pres. of gun reform group: Kyle Rittenhouse is the symptom of the disease of gun culture

    08:15

  • Dr. Osterholm: We will be ‘in the middle of a viral blizzard’ in the coming weeks

    05:59

  • Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot: 'The time is now to act' in battle against Covid

    04:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All