A look at how the ex-president left America’s national security secrets exposed

- UP NEXT
Alexandra Pelosi: My mom believes 'in her soul' that public service is a noble calling11:37
Neal Katyal: Trump should focus less on action cards and more on criminal charges05:47
Rep. Adam Kinzinger delivers final speech as Congressman08:42
Sen. Murphy: We wouldn’t have seen change without the Sandy Hook Families07:04
President Biden signs marriage equality into federal law09:06
Journalist Grant Wahl's death while covering World Cup stuns sports world08:00
Rep. Raskin: Trump’s role on Jan. 6 was far more central than incitement11:27
Griner welcomed home after landing in the U.S.07:22
Harry Litman: Inconceivable that 1/6 committee would make criminal referral and it not be Trump08:34
WaPo: DOJ asks judge to hold Trump team in contempt06:43
Far-right coup plot with similarities to January 6th foiled in Germany10:15
More classified documents found at Trump storage site10:07
Harry Dunn: I’m not letting anyone steal the joy I feel06:59
Michael Cohen: 'This is the death spiral of the Trump Organization'04:09
SCOTUS appears to back web designer opposed to same-sex marriage10:07
Claire McCaskill: The biggest lie Trump told was his oath of office08:03
New podcast reveals never-before-heard Nelson Mandela08:40
John Brennan: What Trump did ‘has already caused significant damage’09:16
Fmr. Gaetz confidant sentenced to 11 years in prison11:46
Chasten Buttigieg: We're reaffirming marriage equality because SCOTUS is threatening to take away11:41
- UP NEXT
Alexandra Pelosi: My mom believes 'in her soul' that public service is a noble calling11:37
Neal Katyal: Trump should focus less on action cards and more on criminal charges05:47
Rep. Adam Kinzinger delivers final speech as Congressman08:42
Sen. Murphy: We wouldn’t have seen change without the Sandy Hook Families07:04
President Biden signs marriage equality into federal law09:06
Journalist Grant Wahl's death while covering World Cup stuns sports world08:00
Play All