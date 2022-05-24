'We're failing ourselves': 15 die in Texas before Buffalo shooting victims are buried

Fmr. Rep. David Jolly and Nicolle Wallace discusses the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas in which fourteen students and one teacher have died. "They are still burying the dead in Buffalo, New York ... We are a country that does not finish burying the dead from one mass shooting before we are drawn into another one," remarks Nicolle Wallace. Jolly opined on America's lack of gun legislation, saying that "If more guns made us safer, we'd be the safest country in the world. We're not."May 24, 2022