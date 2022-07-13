1/6 witness: Rioters thought what they were doing was a legal action called upon by Trump
07:23
Share this -
copied
Former Chief of Homeland Security and Intelligence for Washington D.C. Donell Harvin, who testified before the Jan. 6 committee, details how extremists believed they were called to action by the ex-president July 13, 2022
UP NEXT
Rep. Murphy: Trump had ‘long planned to direct people to the Capitol’
10:02
Cecile Richards: The last people who should be making pregnancy decisions are politicians
07:53
Jan. 6 hearing to focus on the connective tissue between Trump and extremists
06:05
Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone spends 8 hours with January 6 committee
13:46
Ben Rhodes: ‘An act of gun violence like this in Japan is extraordinary’
07:52
Michael Steele: Cipollone can ‘fill in some very important lanes’ for the 1/6 committee