1/6 witness: Rioters thought what they were doing was a legal action called upon by Trump

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Murphy: Trump had ‘long planned to direct people to the Capitol’

    10:02

  • Cecile Richards: The last people who should be making pregnancy decisions are politicians

    07:53

  • Jan. 6 hearing to focus on the connective tissue between Trump and extremists

    06:05

  • Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone spends 8 hours with January 6 committee

    13:46

  • Ben Rhodes: ‘An act of gun violence like this in Japan is extraordinary’

    07:52

  • Michael Steele: Cipollone can ‘fill in some very important lanes’ for the 1/6 committee

    08:38

  • Katty Kay: The Conservative Party is ‘fed up’ with Boris Johnson

    06:33

  • Jan. 6 committee faces a high stakes moment with Cipollone testimony

    08:29

  • Eddie Glaude on disinformation: ‘The fabric of the country is shredding’

    07:08

  • Jackie Alemany calls Cipollone testimony ‘a very good development’ for the Jan. 6 committee

    07:36

  • Shannon Watts: ‘We are not safe anywhere’ from gun violence

    04:22

  • Authorities identify person of interest in Illinois parade shooting

    01:45

  • Fmr. advisor to Ukrainian president: Freedom 'should not be taken for granted'

    07:49

  • Marc Elias: SCOTUS taking up election case ‘should worry everyone who cares’ about voting

    06:38

  • Witness tampering in Trump World comes back in focus

    08:34

  • Dahlia Lithwick: SCOTUS is ‘squandering’ its credibility

    08:12

  • Jan. 6 committee puts the ball in Pat Cipollone’s court

    08:28

  • Andrew Weissmann: DOJ should be pressing for corroboration of Hutchinson testimony

    09:38

  • Trump was ‘sending a loaded missile to the Capitol’ says Wash Post’s Carol Leonnig

    07:52

  • Fmr. 1/6 committee advisor: 'I don’t think the American public has seen anything yet'

    05:27

Deadline White House

1/6 witness: Rioters thought what they were doing was a legal action called upon by Trump

07:23

Former Chief of Homeland Security and Intelligence for Washington D.C. Donell Harvin, who testified before the Jan. 6 committee, details how extremists believed they were called to action by the ex-president July 13, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Murphy: Trump had ‘long planned to direct people to the Capitol’

    10:02

  • Cecile Richards: The last people who should be making pregnancy decisions are politicians

    07:53

  • Jan. 6 hearing to focus on the connective tissue between Trump and extremists

    06:05

  • Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone spends 8 hours with January 6 committee

    13:46

  • Ben Rhodes: ‘An act of gun violence like this in Japan is extraordinary’

    07:52

  • Michael Steele: Cipollone can ‘fill in some very important lanes’ for the 1/6 committee

    08:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All