    'White supremacy has no place in America' - Biden visits South Carolina church visited by hate

    10:14
Deadline White House

'White supremacy has no place in America' - Biden visits South Carolina church visited by hate

10:14

Eddie Glaude, Princeton University professor, Matthew Dowd, Chief strategist for Bush-Cheney 2004 campaign and Mara Gay, New York Times Editorial Board member join Ali Velshi in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss President Biden’s visit to a Mother Emmanuel Church in Charleston, South Carolina where a white supremacist killed 9 in 2015. Jan. 8, 2024

