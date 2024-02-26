IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Where are the men’: Trump’s former female aides sound the alarm about a potential second term
Feb. 26, 202407:10

Deadline White House

‘Where are the men’: Trump’s former female aides sound the alarm about a potential second term

07:10

Former Donald Trump aide Sarah Matthews who testified publicly at the January 6th select committee hearings joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the threat that the ex-president poses to our democracy and the danger of what a second Trump term would mean. Feb. 26, 2024

