  • Gold Star father Khizr Khan: Trump ‘incapable’ of leading U.S. again

    08:10
    ‘What can I add that has not already been said’: John Kelly on Trump's contempt for heroes

    10:09
    ‘This is nuts’: Former Rep reacts to ‘McCarthy’s spectacular fall’

    06:04

  • ‘Nothing more than a political stunt’: Trump exits trial early after calling it a ‘witch hunt’

    10:01

  • 'A long overdue response': NY judge scolds Trump, issues gag order after attack on clerk

    10:50

  • Chris Matthews: With McCarthy removal, GOP 'is bringing down their own party'

    05:51

  • 'MAGA meltdown': Heilemann reacts to McCarthy's ouster as speaker

    05:54

  • 'No ordinary defendant': Citing threats, prosecutors push for Trump gag order

    11:02

  • 'The Real Housewives of Capitol Hill': Rep. Gaetz threatens to oust Speaker McCarthy

    08:14

  • 'An existential threat to what matters to him most': Inside Trump's 'historic' civil fraud trial

    11:57

  • Mark Milley takes shot at Trump, warns of 'wannabe dictators' in pointed farewell speech

    10:04

  • Dem Rep says GOP shutdown like an episode of Seinfeld: 'It's not about anything'

    07:51

  • Flipped! Scott Hall becomes first Fulton County Trump co-defendant to take plea deal

    10:12

  • Trump won't try to move Fulton County, GA case to federal court

    05:41

  • 'Character matters': Cindy McCain on how late husband would react to Trump's Milley comments

    08:54

  • In speech, Biden warns Trump will take 'a wrecking ball' to democracy if re-elected

    09:30

  • 'They know it's a sham': Democrats blast GOP's impeachment inquiry into Biden

    08:17

  • What was Mark Meadows burning in his fireplace? Cassidy Hutchinson takes on former boss

    11:41

Deadline White House

‘What can I add that has not already been said’: John Kelly on Trump's contempt for heroes

10:09

Retired Four Star General Barry McCaffrey, New York Times Washington Correspondent Mike Schmidt, and the Founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America Paul Rieckhoff join Nicolle Wallace to discuss John Kelly’s latest remarks on his former boss’s contempt for American war heroes   Oct. 4, 2023

