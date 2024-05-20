IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘We can’t allow ourselves to become numb’: George Stephanopoulos on Trump running for office again
May 20, 202407:53

Deadline White House

‘We can’t allow ourselves to become numb’: George Stephanopoulos on Trump running for office again

07:53

George Stephanopoulos, Co-Anchor of "Good Morning America" and Host of ABC's "This Week" joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss covering candidate Trump while he is a defendant in an ongoing criminal trial and facing 88 felony counts.May 20, 2024

