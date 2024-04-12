IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘Voters don't want their President to be a felon’: Trump conviction could swing the election
April 12, 202406:59
Deadline White House

Sarah Longwell, Executive Director of the group “Republican Voters Against Trump”, Donny Deutsch, Host of the “On Brand” Podcast, and Rev. Al Sharpton, Host of Politics Nation on MSNBC join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss how a conviction of Donald Trump in NY Hush Money case could be enough to swing the election to Joe Biden from independent swing voters who are disaffected by Donald Trump April 12, 2024

