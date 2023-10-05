IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘It’s over, lights out' : Nicolle says Trump 'cannot do business in New York'

    11:13

  • House Republicans race to find Speaker who will 'decimate' what's left of GOP

    07:51
    'Unthinkable': Secretary Pete reacts to Trump's repeated attacks on U.S military members

    03:46
    'Uncharted territory': Under legal duress, Trump turns to violent rhetoric, 'racist' attacks

    11:00

  • Gold Star father Khizr Khan: Trump ‘incapable’ of leading U.S. again

    08:10

  • ‘What can I add that has not already been said’: John Kelly on Trump's contempt for heroes

    10:09

  • ‘This is nuts’: Former Rep reacts to ‘McCarthy’s spectacular fall’

    06:04

  • ‘Nothing more than a political stunt’: Trump exits trial early after calling it a ‘witch hunt’

    10:01

  • 'A long overdue response': NY judge scolds Trump, issues gag order after attack on clerk

    10:50

  • Chris Matthews: With McCarthy removal, GOP 'is bringing down their own party'

    05:51

  • 'MAGA meltdown': Heilemann reacts to McCarthy's ouster as speaker

    05:54

  • 'No ordinary defendant': Citing threats, prosecutors push for Trump gag order

    11:02

  • 'The Real Housewives of Capitol Hill': Rep. Gaetz threatens to oust Speaker McCarthy

    08:14

  • 'An existential threat to what matters to him most': Inside Trump's 'historic' civil fraud trial

    11:57

  • Mark Milley takes shot at Trump, warns of 'wannabe dictators' in pointed farewell speech

    10:04

  • Dem Rep says GOP shutdown like an episode of Seinfeld: 'It's not about anything'

    07:51

  • Flipped! Scott Hall becomes first Fulton County Trump co-defendant to take plea deal

    10:12

  • Trump won't try to move Fulton County, GA case to federal court

    05:41

Deadline White House

'Unthinkable': Secretary Pete reacts to Trump's repeated attacks on U.S military members

03:46

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joins Nicolle Wallace to discuss Donald Trump's continued attacks on members of the military, including Gen. Mark Milley. Oct. 5, 2023

