‘Unnecessary circus sideshow': Willis testimony shows what can happen to those who take Trump on

Katie Phang, MSNBC Host, Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Legal Correspondent, and Basil Smikle, Director of the Public Policy Program at Hunter College join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss what will come next in the Fulton County election interference case after Fani Willis’s blockbuster testimony defending herself from accusation leveled against her by Donald Trump’s legal team. Feb. 20, 2024