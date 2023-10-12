‘Unlike anything Israel has ever confronted before’: Fmr. Israeli Ambassador to the U.S 

- Now Playing
‘Unlike anything Israel has ever confronted before’: Fmr. Israeli Ambassador to the U.S10:49
- UP NEXT
Richard Engle live from the Israel-Gaza border ahead of the looming ground incursion by Israeli forces09:57
‘It is beyond what anyone would ever want to imagine’: Secretary Blinken on the horrors in Israel09:00
‘Hamas was planning a fourth reich’: Jonathan Greenblatt on the terrorist attack in Israel05:30
'We have to have one single focus and that is going after Hamas': Rep. Meeks06:43
Mother recalls moment she knew her son was taken hostage by Hamas10:42
'I have not given up hope': President Biden on the effort to bring U.S. hostages home from Israel07:05
‘Horrors many thought had been confined to history’: Nicolle Wallace on the situation in Israel11:32
‘The Israelis will not pause until they remove Hamas’: Rep. Jim Himes05:53
‘People in Israel are not sleeping soundly, this is far far from over’: Raf Sanchez07:43
‘We are going through hell on earth, cruelty I can never imagine’:07:57
'Anti-Semitism is rising around the world. It's a brutal truth’: John Kirby10:23
‘I am too young don’t take me’: Families grapple with the hostage crisis in Israel08:22
Latest threats from Hamas send ‘A new chill through this country’ - Raf Sanchez05:39
‘Iran’s hands are bloody’: Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) on the unfolding crisis in Israel07:43
Biden confirms at least 11 Americans killed in Hamas attack on Israel02:13
“Clear and present danger”: Why Trump’s $250 million fraud case “scares him”06:16
Report: Trump 'took great interest' in 'nuclear football' moments before taking office11:45
'The nightmare scenario': Weissmann on Trump nuke report and Mar-A-Lago 'honey pot'06:40
‘It’s over, lights out' : Nicolle says Trump 'cannot do business in New York'11:13
- Now Playing
‘Unlike anything Israel has ever confronted before’: Fmr. Israeli Ambassador to the U.S10:49
- UP NEXT
Richard Engle live from the Israel-Gaza border ahead of the looming ground incursion by Israeli forces09:57
‘It is beyond what anyone would ever want to imagine’: Secretary Blinken on the horrors in Israel09:00
‘Hamas was planning a fourth reich’: Jonathan Greenblatt on the terrorist attack in Israel05:30
'We have to have one single focus and that is going after Hamas': Rep. Meeks06:43
Mother recalls moment she knew her son was taken hostage by Hamas10:42
Play All