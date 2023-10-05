IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Uncharted territory': Under legal duress, Trump turns to violent rhetoric, 'racist' attacks

    11:00
  • UP NEXT

    Gold Star father Khizr Khan: Trump ‘incapable’ of leading U.S. again

    08:10

  • ‘What can I add that has not already been said’: John Kelly on Trump's contempt for heroes

    10:09

  • ‘This is nuts’: Former Rep reacts to ‘McCarthy’s spectacular fall’

    06:04

  • ‘Nothing more than a political stunt’: Trump exits trial early after calling it a ‘witch hunt’

    10:01

  • 'A long overdue response': NY judge scolds Trump, issues gag order after attack on clerk

    10:50

  • Chris Matthews: With McCarthy removal, GOP 'is bringing down their own party'

    05:51

  • 'MAGA meltdown': Heilemann reacts to McCarthy's ouster as speaker

    05:54

  • 'No ordinary defendant': Citing threats, prosecutors push for Trump gag order

    11:02

  • 'The Real Housewives of Capitol Hill': Rep. Gaetz threatens to oust Speaker McCarthy

    08:14

  • 'An existential threat to what matters to him most': Inside Trump's 'historic' civil fraud trial

    11:57

  • Mark Milley takes shot at Trump, warns of 'wannabe dictators' in pointed farewell speech

    10:04

  • Dem Rep says GOP shutdown like an episode of Seinfeld: 'It's not about anything'

    07:51

  • Flipped! Scott Hall becomes first Fulton County Trump co-defendant to take plea deal

    10:12

  • Trump won't try to move Fulton County, GA case to federal court

    05:41

  • 'Character matters': Cindy McCain on how late husband would react to Trump's Milley comments

    08:54

  • In speech, Biden warns Trump will take 'a wrecking ball' to democracy if re-elected

    09:30

  • 'They know it's a sham': Democrats blast GOP's impeachment inquiry into Biden

    08:17

Deadline White House

'Uncharted territory': Under legal duress, Trump turns to violent rhetoric, 'racist' attacks

11:00

CEO and National Director of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt and Princeton University Professor Eddie Glaude join Nicolle Wallace to discuss the escalation of Donald Trump's violent rhetoric as he faces several legal cases against him. Oct. 5, 2023

  • Now Playing

    'Uncharted territory': Under legal duress, Trump turns to violent rhetoric, 'racist' attacks

    11:00
  • UP NEXT

    Gold Star father Khizr Khan: Trump ‘incapable’ of leading U.S. again

    08:10

  • ‘What can I add that has not already been said’: John Kelly on Trump's contempt for heroes

    10:09

  • ‘This is nuts’: Former Rep reacts to ‘McCarthy’s spectacular fall’

    06:04

  • ‘Nothing more than a political stunt’: Trump exits trial early after calling it a ‘witch hunt’

    10:01

  • 'A long overdue response': NY judge scolds Trump, issues gag order after attack on clerk

    10:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All