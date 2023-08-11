'Try to keep Donald Trump out of jail': Trump's legal firestorm strains campaign cash flow

The New York Times reports Trump's "various political committees and the super PAC backing him...have spent more than $27 million in legal fees and other investigation-related bills in the first six months of 2023." MSNBC's Alicia Menendez is joined by New York Times Congressional Reporter Luke Broadwater, "Democracy Docket" founder Marc Elias and MSNBC Political Analyst Tim Miller.Aug. 11, 2023