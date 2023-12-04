IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Trump will never leave office again' - Liz Cheney's warning to America

Editor-in-Chief of The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Protect Democracy, Ian Bassin and Senior Political Reporter for Puck News, Tara Palmieri join Ali Velshi in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss a warning from former Congresswoman Liz Cheney on what a second term of a Donald Trump Presidency would look like for our democracy.Dec. 4, 2023

