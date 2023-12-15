IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘Today is not the end of the road’ – Georgia election workers speak after verdict

‘Today is not the end of the road’ – Georgia election workers speak after verdict

Ruby Freeman & Shaye Moss speak after a jury ruled that Rudy Giuliani must pay them nearly $150 million in damages for defamation as a result of the lies he told in the aftermath of the 2020 election. Dec. 15, 2023

