‘This was a dumb case’: Supreme Court hears argument on widely popular, commonly used abortion pill

Dahlia Lithwick, Senior Editor with Slate, Dr. Kavita Patel, MSNBC Medical Contributor, and Claire McCaskill, former Senator from Missouri join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to today’s supreme court arguments over the commonly used abortion pill Mifepristone, and how early on in the case conservative and liberal justices alike pointed to the fact that the anti-abortion activists who brought the case lacked standing to do so. March 26, 2024