‘They thought it was over’: Hope Hicks reveals the panic in the campaign after Access Hollywood tape

Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Correspondent, Susanne Craig, New York Times Investigative Correspondent and Kristy Greenberg a former Criminal Division Deputy Chief at the Southern District of New York join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss Hope Hicks testimony in the Trump Hush Money trial which puts into focus what happened in the month between the Access Hollywood tape being released and Election Day in 2016. May 3, 2024