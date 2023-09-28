IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Deadline White House

'They know it's a sham': Democrats blast GOP's impeachment inquiry into Biden

08:17

Representative Gerry Connolly (D-Virginia) and New York Times Editorial Board Member Mara Gay join Ayman Mohyeldin, in for Nicolle Wallace, to discuss how Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are sharply criticizing the Republican chairman and majority after their own witness in their impeachment inquiry into President Biden said there is no evidence to support the claim.Sept. 28, 2023

