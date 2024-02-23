‘These are not just words’: Trump’s latest comments spark fears of doing away with democracy

Mary McCord, former Deputy Assistant Attorney General for National Security, Jason Johnson, Professor of Journalism and Politics at Morgan State University, and Marc Elias, founder of Democracy Docket joins Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to Donald Trump once again stoking fears of what a second Trump presidency would look like with him and his followers wrapping their arms around authoritarianism and christian nationalism.Feb. 23, 2024