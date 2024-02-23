IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Jury finds NRA and ex-CEO Wayne LaPierre liable in civil corruption trial

‘These are not just words’: Trump’s latest comments spark fears of doing away with democracy
Feb. 23, 202410:32
  • Now Playing

    ‘These are not just words’: Trump’s latest comments spark fears of doing away with democracy

    10:32
  • UP NEXT

    Republicans, Donald Trump try to do damage control, after Alabama ruling on IVF 

    08:13

  • ‘A laughable argument’: Donald Trump seeks to dismiss classified documents case, citing immunity 

    11:07

  • 'Hopefully he has a lot of pillow to sell’: My Pillow Guy has to pay $5 million for his lies

    04:42

  • World leaders tell Biden they fear for their own democracies if Trump wins

    10:36

  • ‘It’s really scary’: Hear Tommy Tuberville’s stunning response to question on Alabama IVF ruling

    08:33

  • ‘The gang that can’t impeach straight’: House GOP embarrassed after key witness indicted for lies

    11:20

  • Letitia James says she will seize Trump’s assets if he can’t pay civil fraud fine

    10:36

  • Jack Smith interviews Trump foe, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in election interference probe

    06:40

  • Jack Smith could seek new judge in Trump’s classified documents case says legal experts 

    08:50

  • Tim Miller: Many members of the GOP are happy to use Russian disinformation against Joe Biden

    10:01

  • ‘Unnecessary circus sideshow': Willis testimony shows what can happen to those who take Trump on

    07:04

  • Donald Trump’s legal strategy becomes crystal clear: Delay, Delay, Delay

    10:28

  • Nikki Haley gets emotional speaking about husband serving abroad who Donald Trump attacked

    09:37

  • House GOP and Speaker Mike Johnson continue to embolden Putin by holding up Ukraine funding

    11:46

  • Amb. McFaul: 'The world is scared to death of the return of Donald Trump'

    08:22

  • Carol Leonnig: 'Election is the route for not being in jail' for Trump 

    09:06

  • Trump compares Russian opposition leader Navalny's death to his own legal woes

    11:12

  • ‘Borders on pathological’: Michael Cohen reacts to judge trashing Trump in $355 million bomb

    14:06

  • ‘He is a broken person’: Trump hit with $355 million fine as legal avalanche spirals

    09:00

Deadline White House

‘These are not just words’: Trump’s latest comments spark fears of doing away with democracy

10:32

Mary McCord, former Deputy Assistant Attorney General for National Security, Jason Johnson, Professor of Journalism and Politics at Morgan State University, and Marc Elias, founder of Democracy Docket joins Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to Donald Trump once again stoking fears of what a second Trump presidency would look like with him and his followers wrapping their arms around authoritarianism and christian nationalism.Feb. 23, 2024

  • Now Playing

    ‘These are not just words’: Trump’s latest comments spark fears of doing away with democracy

    10:32
  • UP NEXT

    Republicans, Donald Trump try to do damage control, after Alabama ruling on IVF 

    08:13

  • ‘A laughable argument’: Donald Trump seeks to dismiss classified documents case, citing immunity 

    11:07

  • 'Hopefully he has a lot of pillow to sell’: My Pillow Guy has to pay $5 million for his lies

    04:42

  • World leaders tell Biden they fear for their own democracies if Trump wins

    10:36

  • ‘It’s really scary’: Hear Tommy Tuberville’s stunning response to question on Alabama IVF ruling

    08:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All