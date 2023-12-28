‘The risks of being pregnant in the United States’ - Recapping attacks on reproductive freedom in 2023

Fatima Goss Graves, President and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center, Michell Goodwin, Professor of Constitutional Law at Georgetown Law School, and Mini Timmaraju, President and CEO Reproductive Freedom for All join Symone Townsend Sanders in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the case involving Brittany Watts and how it serves as a microcosm for what it is like for women in America who may face issues in their pregnancy and how the attacks on reproductive health by lawmakers put all women at risk. Dec. 28, 2023