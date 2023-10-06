'The nightmare scenario': Weissmann on Trump nuke report and Mar-A-Lago 'honey pot'

ABC News reports Former President Donald Trump "allegedly discussed U.S. nuclear subs with a foreign national after leaving the White House." MSNBC Legal Analyst, Andrew Weissmann tells Nicolle Wallace if the reporting is accurate, "it is a crime to give over information that is classified...it doesn't have to be a document." Weissmann also reveals why it could be relevant in Jack Smith's classified documents case against Trump. Former FBI Counterintelligence Agent, Pete Strzok adds why it matters that this allegedly happened “post presidency” and why it's “potentially devastating” from a national security perspective.Oct. 6, 2023