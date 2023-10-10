IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘The Israelis will not pause until they remove Hamas’: Rep. Jim Himes 

    ‘People in Israel are not sleeping soundly, this is far far from over’: Raf Sanchez

  • ‘We are going through hell on earth, cruelty I can never imagine’:

  • 'Anti-Semitism is rising around the world. It's a brutal truth’: John Kirby 

  • ‘I am too young don’t take me’: Families grapple with the hostage crisis in Israel

  • Latest threats from Hamas send ‘A new chill through this country’ - Raf Sanchez

  • ‘Iran’s hands are bloody’: Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) on the unfolding crisis in Israel 

  • Biden confirms at least 11 Americans killed in Hamas attack on Israel

  • “Clear and present danger”: Why Trump’s $250 million fraud case “scares him”

  • Report: Trump 'took great interest' in 'nuclear football' moments before taking office

  • 'The nightmare scenario': Weissmann on Trump nuke report and Mar-A-Lago 'honey pot'

  • ‘It’s over, lights out' : Nicolle says Trump 'cannot do business in New York'

  • House Republicans race to find Speaker who will 'decimate' what's left of GOP

  • 'Unthinkable': Secretary Pete reacts to Trump's repeated attacks on U.S military members

  • 'Uncharted territory': Under legal duress, Trump turns to violent rhetoric, 'racist' attacks

  • Gold Star father Khizr Khan: Trump ‘incapable’ of leading U.S. again

  • ‘What can I add that has not already been said’: John Kelly on Trump's contempt for heroes

  • ‘This is nuts’: Former Rep reacts to ‘McCarthy’s spectacular fall’

  • ‘Nothing more than a political stunt’: Trump exits trial early after calling it a ‘witch hunt’

  • 'A long overdue response': NY judge scolds Trump, issues gag order after attack on clerk

Deadline White House

‘The Israelis will not pause until they remove Hamas’: Rep. Jim Himes 

Ranking Member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Democratic Congressman Jim Himes of Connecticut joins to Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the role the next steps in the War in Israel and the role the Congress will play in providing aid despite being without a SpeakerOct. 10, 2023

