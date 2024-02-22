IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘The gang that can’t impeach straight’: House GOP embarrassed after key witness indicted for lies
Feb. 22, 202411:20

  • Now Playing

Deadline White House

Frank Figliuzzi, Former Assistant Director for Counterintelligence at the FBI, Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department, and Molly Jong Fast, Special Correspondent for Vanity Fair joins Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the House GOP doubling down on their bogus impeachment inquiry after a key witness that they touted for months was indicted by the FBI for feeding false information, much of which came from Russian intelligence.  Feb. 22, 2024

