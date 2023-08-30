'The game isn't working anymore': Trump’s attacks on Jack Smith’s WH meeting fall flat

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Hurricane Idalia brings catastrophic storm surge, damaging winds 

  • UP NEXT

    Nicolle: Giuliani’s defamation lawsuit ruling ‘a big win for democracy and the truth’

    09:28

  • ‘This is all a PR campaign’: Ex-Trump lawyer Eastman doubles down on election lies

    07:17

  • GOP silence member of Tennessee Three again during debate on gun safety

    09:15

  • New report says Special Counsel Jack Smith grilled witnesses about Rudy Giuliani’s drinking

    10:20

  • Meadows gambles with ‘last-ditch, hail-mary’ attempt to have GA case moved to federal court

    09:02

  • Amid multiple criminal cases, Trump faces civil lawsuit from Dem lawmakers over Jan. 6

    05:54

  • 'Client from hell’: Trump’s courtroom calendar fills up ahead of election

    10:49

  • ‘It’s narcissism with steroids’: Trump’s misguided complaints about two tiers of justice

    06:39

  • Nicolle: Prologue over, chapter one just beginning for Trump, co-defendants in GA

    09:02

  • 'Law and order' MAGA GOP exposed amid Trump arrest, 'historic' mug shot

    09:41

  • 'The mafia' that now is the GOP: Trump raises specter of violence ahead of surrender

    09:44

  • Nicolle Wallace: What's devastating about Trump's mug shot isn't the image, it's the acts

    01:06

  • ‘A slap in the face’: Trump’s co-defendants’ mugshots are 'history in the making'

    10:28

  • BREAKING: Fulton judge rules that Kenneth Chesebro will stand trial on October 23

    01:50

  • Voting rights attorney: Trump is 'simply not eligible for the ballot in 2024’

    10:20

  • Fmr. DOJ official thinks Rudy Giuliani doesn’t have a ‘coherent’ defense in Fulton County

    09:25

  • Nicolle: Trump’s co-defendants ‘kicking and screaming’ trying to evade justice in GA

    10:15

  • Fmr. federal judge: Trump, allies committed ‘grave crimes’ with 2020 election coup plot

    15:08

  • Key witness in Mar-a-Lago documents case retracts false testimony after switching lawyers

    04:44

  • Nicolle: A new chapter in holding the accused liars, fraudsters and coup plotters accountable

    14:35

Deadline White House

'The game isn't working anymore': Trump’s attacks on Jack Smith’s WH meeting fall flat

06:36

Former U.S. attorney Harry Litman, Vanity Fair Special correspondent Molly Jong-Fast and Founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America Paul Rieckhoff join Nicolle Wallace to discuss the ex-president's latest attempt to discredit Jack Smith's investigation accusing President Biden of being improperly involved over reports that a Justice Department investigator had a meeting at the White House in March, ahead of Trump’s June indictment.Aug. 30, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Nicolle: Giuliani’s defamation lawsuit ruling ‘a big win for democracy and the truth’

    09:28

  • ‘This is all a PR campaign’: Ex-Trump lawyer Eastman doubles down on election lies

    07:17

  • GOP silence member of Tennessee Three again during debate on gun safety

    09:15

  • New report says Special Counsel Jack Smith grilled witnesses about Rudy Giuliani’s drinking

    10:20

  • Meadows gambles with ‘last-ditch, hail-mary’ attempt to have GA case moved to federal court

    09:02

  • Amid multiple criminal cases, Trump faces civil lawsuit from Dem lawmakers over Jan. 6

    05:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All