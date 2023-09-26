IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'The end of Donald Trump the businessman': DOJ vet on bombshell NY fraud ruling

Deadline White House

'The end of Donald Trump the businessman': DOJ vet on bombshell NY fraud ruling

11:57

New York Times Investigative reporter Susanne Craig, MSNBC Political Analyst, Westchester County DA Mimi Rocah and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Glenn Kirschner join Ali Velshi, in for Nicolle Wallace, to discuss a NY judge's ruling that Donald Trump committed fraud by repeatedly exaggerating the value of his financial assets, in addition to the cancellation of the business certificates of Donald Trump and members of his family.Sept. 26, 2023

