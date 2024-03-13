IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘The case is still there’: Judge dismisses 3 counts against Donald Trump in Fulton County
March 13, 202405:10
    'The case is still there': Judge dismisses 3 counts against Donald Trump in Fulton County

‘The case is still there’: Judge dismisses 3 counts against Donald Trump in Fulton County

05:10

Harry Litman, former U.S. Attorney, Basil Smikle, Director of Public Policy at Hunter College, and John Heilelmann, MSNBC National Affairs Analyst join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss what it means for the Fulton County Election Interference Case involving Donald Trump, now that three of his thirteen felony counts have been dismissed.  March 13, 2024

