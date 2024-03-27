IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘The big ripoff’: How Donald Trump funneled $100 million he raised off The Big Lie for legal bills
March 27, 202411:38

Carol Leonnig, Washington Post National Investigative Reporter joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with new reporting which shows how Donald Trump fundraised off the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen, and used that money not to campaign but to pay legal bills, which now has put him in a financial bind ahead of the 2024 election.March 27, 2024

