‘The big rip-off’: New reporting details Donald Trump campaign donations paying his legal bills

Joyce Vance, former U.S. Attorney, Glenn Thrush, New York Times Washington Correspondent and David Jolly, former Congressman join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White with reaction to new reporting from the New York Times detailing that Trump campaign PACs spent about $50 million on legal fees in 2023, putting into question what Donald Trump’s donors money is being used for and what legal and financial issues could be facing the presumptive Republican Presidential nominee. Jan. 31, 2024

