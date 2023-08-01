IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

'Stunning': Hear Trump Jan. 6 investigator on the damaging 'facts' facing ex-president

Former lead investigator for the January 6th Select Committee Tim Heaphy discusses with Ayman Mohyeldin, in for Nicolle Wallace, what the ex-president could be facing in Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation.Aug. 1, 2023

