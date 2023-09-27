IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  What was Mark Meadows burning in his fireplace? Cassidy Hutchinson takes on former boss

  'Mob boss' Trump directing 'soldiers' to shut down government, says Dem. Rep

    'Something terrible is going to happen': Weissmann reacts to threats against Fulton DA

    This is about 'corporate greed': UAW president reacts to President Biden joining picket line

  'The end of Donald Trump the businessman': DOJ vet on bombshell NY fraud ruling

  Judge finds Trump committed fraud in NY civil case

  'The willful ignorance' of Trump's GOP: Pro-democracy advocates fear ex-president's return

  Top Dem Rep: Cassidy Hutchinson showed 'more courage' than 'old guys she worked with'

  'Unprecedented': Trump calls media 'enemy of the people' as concerns of violence spike

  Rudy's 'mounting' legal problems: Giuliani shamelessly snubs federal judge's order to pay up

  'It was something': Tempers flare in pre-trial hearing in NY AG's Trump fraud suit

  The straw that breaks the camel's back? SCOTUS scandal widens with new Thomas report

  Sen. Durbin calls on Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from upcoming SCOTUS case

  Former Army General: Trump 'entirely unqualified' for office, a 'danger to the republic'

  Nicolle: How Gen. Milley fought to contain an unstable Trump, protect 'stability' of democracy

  'An ornery, unlikeable character': The incredible shrinking campaign of Ron DeSantis

  'Simply couldn't be part of it': Fmr. prosecutor breaks silence on quitting Trump-Russia probe

  'No longer' a foreign threat: New bipartisan group calls out MAGA movement as 'fascist'

  Report: Ex-Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson says Rudy Giuliani groped her on January 6th

  Nicolle: 'Gap between Earth 1 and Earth 2 on full display' as Garland defends DOJ in hearing

Deadline White House

'Something terrible is going to happen': Weissmann reacts to threats against Fulton DA

Former Senator Claire McCaskill and former top DOJ official Andrew Weissmann join Nicolle Wallace to discuss the shocking level of racially charged threats and hatred Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her loved ones have faced as she pursues her criminal election interference case against Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants.Sept. 27, 2023

