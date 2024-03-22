IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Somebody is lying': Trump contradicts his lawyers, claims to have $500 million in cash on hand
March 22, 2024
    'Somebody is lying': Trump contradicts his lawyers, claims to have $500 million in cash on hand

    07:35
Deadline White House

'Somebody is lying': Trump contradicts his lawyers, claims to have $500 million in cash on hand

07:35

Harry Litman, former U.S. Attorney, Sue Craig, New York Times Investigative Reporter, and Rev. Al Shrapton, President of the National Action Network join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to Donald Trump to claiming all the sudden that he has half a billion dollars of cash on end, which should in theory give him the ability to meet his deadline in the NY Civil Fraud judgment, if he is telling the truth. March 22, 2024

    'Somebody is lying': Trump contradicts his lawyers, claims to have $500 million in cash on hand

    07:35
