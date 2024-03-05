IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘Smoking gun evidence’: Kenneth Chesebro’s fake elector scheme exposed in texts and emails 
Luke Broadwater, New York Times Congressional joins Nicolle Wallace to discuss new text messages and emails uncovered showing the fake elector scheme concocted by Team Trump which set into a motion a plan to overturn the will of the voters in 2020 and throw the election to the House of Representatives. March 5, 2024

