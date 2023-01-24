IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

‘Small number’ of classified documents found at fmr. VP Pence’s home

11:34

Former Justice Department Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann and former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance discuss whether Attorney General Merrick Garland will appoint a special counsel to investigate the classified documents found at Mike Pence’s home Jan. 24, 2023

