‘Shocking and brazen’: New documents unsealed in Trump classified documents case

Carol Leonnig, National Investigative Reporter for the Washington Post and Brandon Van Grack, Former Top National Security Official at the Department of Justice join Nicolle Wallace to discuss the news that even more documents were found at Mar-A-Lago after the initial raid of Donald Trump’s property and how in spite of all of the Judge Aileen Cannon continues to slow walk and delay the Trump classified documents trial she is overseeing. May 22, 2024