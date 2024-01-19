‘She knows better’: - Nikki Haley defends comments that America has never been a racist country

Basil Smikle, Director of the Public Policy Program at Hunter College, Rev. Al Sharpton, President of the National Action Network and Donna Edwards, former Democratic Congresswoman from Maryland join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss Nikki Haley defend her comments that America has never been a racist country and why she feels a need to make these type of comments while vying for the base of the GOP’s votes in the 2024 Republican primary. Jan. 19, 2024