IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Risky business’: Donald Trump’s attempt to sell himself as a messianic figure could backfire
April 1, 202411:18

  • ‘It should be a much bigger story’: Trump cabinet officials continue to come out against him

    09:50
  • Now Playing

    ‘Risky business’: Donald Trump’s attempt to sell himself as a messianic figure could backfire

    11:18
  • UP NEXT

    Judge Esther Salas on judicial threats: ‘The job I choose, cost the life of my only son’

    08:22

  • Alvin Bragg urges Judge Merchan to amend Trump gag order to include family members of court

    11:31

  • Why some billionaires are running back to Trump after being ‘embarrassed’ by Jan. 6

    10:26

  • ‘He is a bully and a thug’: Breaking down the latest attacks Donald Trump on the daughter of judge

    05:43

  • ‘Nonstop attacks’: Trump files a motion to ensure he can keep attacking NY Judge’s daughter

    06:06

  • Judge Luttig on Trump’s mobster tactics: ‘Nobody in a position of responsibility has addressed it'

    11:21

  • Chief coup plotter John Eastman facing disbarment for effort to lying about 2020 election

    11:26

  • Trump’s campaign fundraising gap is about to get a lot bigger

    05:51

  • Liz Cheney urges the Supreme Court to stop aiding Donald Trump’s delay tactics

    10:07

  • Former Senator and vice presidential candidate Joe Lieberman dies at 82

    06:02

  • Inside the final days of Trump’s presidency and the push to invoke the Insurrection Act

    11:44

  • Nicolle Wallace: ‘If he were selling waterbeds or condoms fine’: Reaction to Trump’s bible grift

    08:27

  • ‘The big ripoff’: How Donald Trump funneled $100 million he raised off The Big Lie for legal bills

    11:38

  • Congrats Donald: Notorious golf cheater, brags he won two tournaments at his own club

    05:25

  • Nicolle: ‘Appalling humanity’ Trump salutes January 6th insurrectionists, calling them heroes

    07:52

  • ‘This was a dumb case’: Supreme Court hears argument on widely popular, commonly used abortion pill

    09:46

  • Trump gagged yet again: NY judge in hush money case imposes partial gag order on ex-president

    11:24

  • ‘Hard not to laugh’: House GOP furious with Speaker Mike Johnson for governing, threaten his job 

    06:32

Deadline White House

‘Risky business’: Donald Trump’s attempt to sell himself as a messianic figure could backfire

11:18

Rev. Al Sharpton, host of Politics Nation on MSNBC and Sarah McCammon, NPR National Political Reporter join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the ex-president using the grift of selling “patriotic” bibles to further the narrative that he is on the same level as religious figures and martyrs.April 1, 2024

  • ‘It should be a much bigger story’: Trump cabinet officials continue to come out against him

    09:50
  • Now Playing

    ‘Risky business’: Donald Trump’s attempt to sell himself as a messianic figure could backfire

    11:18
  • UP NEXT

    Judge Esther Salas on judicial threats: ‘The job I choose, cost the life of my only son’

    08:22

  • Alvin Bragg urges Judge Merchan to amend Trump gag order to include family members of court

    11:31

  • Why some billionaires are running back to Trump after being ‘embarrassed’ by Jan. 6

    10:26

  • ‘He is a bully and a thug’: Breaking down the latest attacks Donald Trump on the daughter of judge

    05:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All