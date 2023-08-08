'Rights are being snatched away': GOP tries to change rules as Ohio votes on abortion rights

President of NARAL Pro-Choice America Mini Timmaraju, incoming President at Mount Holyoke College Danielle Holley and professor at Morgan State University Jason Johnson discuss with Alicia Menendez, in for Nicolle Wallace, how Republicans in Ohio look to make amending the state's constitution harder despite polling showing support for abortion rights.Aug. 8, 2023