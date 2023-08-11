'Putting the screws to Trump': DOJ vet says judge in coup case 'unafraid' to jail Trump

Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a protective order in the case involving former President Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Inside a Washington, D.C., courtroom the judge warned Trump's legal team about intimidating witnesses and disclosing secrets. MSNBC's Alicia Menendez reports on the hearing and is joined by former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman, MSNBC Legal Analyst Lisa Rubin, who was inside the courthouse, and Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig. Litman telling Menendez the judge will "be unafraid, if he pushes her to the wall, of responding with the most severe sanction."Aug. 11, 2023