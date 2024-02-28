‘Power above principal’: Democrat Senators react to Mitch McConnell's stepping down from leadership 

Senator Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut, and Claire McCaskill, Former U.S. Senator from Missouri joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the news that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will step down from his position as leader of the Republican caucus, and the legacy he will leave the senate with which includes a far-right supreme court, more dark money in politics, and a far-right Republican party taken over by Donald Trump. Feb. 28, 2024