IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Donald Trump appeals Maine ruling taking him off the ballot for 2024 election

    09:55

  • DeSantis and Haley pledge to pardon Donald Trump of federal crimes

    05:32
  • Now Playing

    ‘Potentially ruinous’ - Donald Trump’s legal team scrambles to juggle 5 trials in 2024

    06:25
  • UP NEXT

    Jack Smith warns of Trump immunity claim which puts democracy at risk

    10:46

  • New recordings from Ken Chesebro show the last ditch effort to keep Trump in power

    11:59

  • Trump’s primary opponents jump to his defense over and over again

    11:07

  • Symone: ‘Hard time shaking the I-word…Insurrection’ - Trump kicked off ballot in Maine

    08:36

  • 'Damage Control’ - Nikki Haley backpedals after saying Civil War was not about slavery

    10:37

  • ‘The risks of being pregnant in the United States’ - Recapping attacks on reproductive freedom in 2023

    07:02

  • Inside Jack Smith’s effort to block Donald Trump from spreading disinformation in court 

    09:27

  • Supreme Court in for a ‘Very Trumpy New Year’ ahead of hearing multiple Donald Trump related cases

    11:03

  • House GOP concludes embarrassing 2023, taking almost as many votes for Speaker than bills passed

    05:28

  • Jack Smith asks Supreme Court for ‘immediate, definitive’ answer on Trump immunity claim

    09:25

  • Rudy Giuliani's bad week continues as he files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York

    06:32

  • Colorado Supreme Court facing a flood of threats after disqualifying Donald Trump from ballot

    11:30

  • Trump’s rivals tip toe around Colorado Supreme Court decision

    08:04

  • Trump doubles down on immigration comments, claims he has never read Mein Kampf

    06:42

  • Judge Luttig: ‘The Supreme Court should affirm this decision’ - Trump removed from Colorado ballot

    11:15

  • Stefanik meets with Trump at Mar-A-Lago after she is silent about Trump’s immigration comments

    04:34

  • Trump’s busy month - Ali Velshi looks at the former President’s busy legal calendar

    10:06

Deadline White House

‘Potentially ruinous’ - Donald Trump’s legal team scrambles to juggle 5 trials in 2024

06:25

Tim Heaphy, former lead investigator for the January 6th Select Committee, Harry Litman, former U.S. Attorney and Basil Smikle, Director of the Public Policy program at Hunter College join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss Donald Trump and his legal team scrambling as they start the new year as they prepare to juggle 5 impending trials all while campaigning for a return to the presidency.Jan. 2, 2024

  • Donald Trump appeals Maine ruling taking him off the ballot for 2024 election

    09:55

  • DeSantis and Haley pledge to pardon Donald Trump of federal crimes

    05:32
  • Now Playing

    ‘Potentially ruinous’ - Donald Trump’s legal team scrambles to juggle 5 trials in 2024

    06:25
  • UP NEXT

    Jack Smith warns of Trump immunity claim which puts democracy at risk

    10:46

  • New recordings from Ken Chesebro show the last ditch effort to keep Trump in power

    11:59

  • Trump’s primary opponents jump to his defense over and over again

    11:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All