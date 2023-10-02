'No ordinary defendant': Citing threats, prosecutors push for Trump gag order

New York Times Washington Correspondent Glenn Thrush, Editor-at-large for The Bulwark Charlie Sykes and former Assistant U.S. Attorney and Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah join Nicolle Wallace to discuss the brand new filing from Special Counsel Jack Smith, urging once again reinforcing a request for a narrowly-tailored gag order to be placed on Donald Trump in one of his federal elections.Oct. 2, 2023