‘My god what freedom else would you take away’: President Biden calls out Supreme Court and GOP

Mara Gay, New York Times Editorial Board Member, John Heilemann MSNBC National Affairs Analyst, and Rev. Al Sharpton, host of “Politics Nation” on MSNBC join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to President Biden’s calling out the GOP and the Supreme Court’s efforts to erode the rights of women across America during his State of the Union address. March 8, 2024