‘Jaw dropping stuff’: Mar-A-Lago staffer drops a bombshell account of moving classified documents

Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department, Carol Lennoig, Washington Post National Investigative Reporter, and Claire McCaskill, former Senator from Missouri joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the report from CNN, where America was introduced to Brian Butler, a former employee of Mar-A-Lago, Donald Trump’s resort who describes what he saw while he was employed, which includes what he describes as moving classified documents and working with Trump’s fellow co-defendants Walt Nauta and Carlos De Olivera. March 12, 2024