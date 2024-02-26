‘It went from Russian hoax, to damn right we are colluding’: Nicolle Wallace on Trump and Russia

Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Department of Justice and Frank Figliuzzi join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the continuing effort from the Russian government seeking to manipulate American politics and interfere in the 2024 election here in the United States and why Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have mutual interests.Feb. 26, 2024