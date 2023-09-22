'It was something': Tempers flare in pre-trial hearing in NY AG's Trump fraud suit

New York Times Investigative Reporter Susanne Craig and former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman join Nicolle Wallace to discuss the pre-trial conference for New York Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million fraud suit against Donald Trump and executives at the Trump Organization ahead the trial’s expected start date of October 2nd.Sept. 22, 2023