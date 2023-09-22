IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'It was something': Tempers flare in pre-trial hearing in NY AG's Trump fraud suit

Deadline White House

'It was something': Tempers flare in pre-trial hearing in NY AG's Trump fraud suit

10:29

New York Times Investigative Reporter Susanne Craig and former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman join Nicolle Wallace to discuss the pre-trial conference for New York Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million fraud suit against Donald Trump and executives at the Trump Organization ahead the trial’s expected start date of October 2nd.Sept. 22, 2023

