'It was devastating evidence’: Weissmann on Robert Costello’s testimony showing Trump's mob tactics

Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department and Susanne Craig, New York Times Investigative Reporter join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the conclusion of Trump attorney Robert Costello’s testimony which included a devastation cross examination from the prosecution which both corroborated Michael Cohen’s testimony and showed the mob like tactics on display between Trump and his employees during the height of the Stormy Daniels controversy. May 21, 2024