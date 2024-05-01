IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘It was a crisis’: Hush Money trial witnesses recount details of days after Access Hollywood tape
May 1, 202412:06

Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Correspondent and Harry Litman, U.S. Attorney join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with a look back at the news cycle from back in 2016 which laid the groundwork for the catch and kill plot for which Donald Trump is defending himself in a criminal trial.May 1, 2024

